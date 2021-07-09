-
-
Jason Dufner delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the second at the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
Jason Dufner hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Dufner finished his round tied for 5th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Jason Dufner had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jason Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Dufner hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, Dufner missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Dufner to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Dufner's 157 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 5 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Dufner hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 6 under for the round.
-
-