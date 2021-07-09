-
Jason Bohn shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Bohn hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Bohn finished his round tied for 151st at 8 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Rodgers and Nick Taylor are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Bohn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bohn to 1 under for the round.
On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Bohn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bohn to 1 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Bohn's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bohn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bohn to 1 under for the round.
Bohn got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bohn to even-par for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Bohn hit his 78 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bohn to 1 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Bohn chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bohn to 2 under for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Bohn had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bohn to even for the round.
