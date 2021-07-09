-
J.T. Poston putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
J.T. Poston hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his round tied for 90th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brandon Hagy, Doug Ghim, Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Na, and Jason Dufner are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 325 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 first, J.T. Poston chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Poston had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Poston's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Poston had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 5 under for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Poston to 4 under for the round.
