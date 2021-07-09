-
J.J. Spaun finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the John Deere Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
Highlights
J.J. Spaun sticks approach to set up birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, J.J. Spaun lands his 145-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, J.J. Spaun hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 36th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Hank Lebioda and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Spaun's tee shot went 193 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Spaun got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 2 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Spaun hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spaun at 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spaun chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.
