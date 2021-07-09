-
J.J. Henry putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, J.J. Henry hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Henry finished his day tied for 73rd at 3 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 296 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, J.J. Henry chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved J.J. Henry to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Henry hit his 225 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Henry to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Henry's 121 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Henry hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to 4 under for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Henry reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Henry at 5 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Henry's tee shot went 232 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
