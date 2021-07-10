-
J.B. Holmes putts well but delivers a 5-over 17 second round in the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
J.B. Holmes hit 0 of 3 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Holmes finished his day in 154th at 6 over Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 561-yard second hole par-5, J.B. Holmes hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 6 and had a two-putt triple bogey. This moved J.B. Holmes to 3 over for the day.
