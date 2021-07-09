-
Hudson Swafford finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hudson Swafford birdies No. 14 at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Hudson Swafford drives the green, resulting in a two-putt birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Hudson Swafford hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 72nd at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 5th at 10 under.
After a 366 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Swafford chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Swafford hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Swafford to 1 under for the round.
Swafford got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Swafford to even-par for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.
Swafford hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
After a 235 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Swafford chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to even for the round.
