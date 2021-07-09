-
Henrik Norlander shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Henrik Norlander hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 18th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Kevin Na is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Norlander chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Norlander took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fourth shot at the green and one-putted for par. This moved Norlander to even for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Norlander's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
