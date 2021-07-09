-
Harry Higgs shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Harry Higgs hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th, Higgs had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Higgs to even for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Higgs had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Higgs's tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt saving par. This put Higgs at 2 under for the round.
After a 234 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
