Harrison Frazar putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harrison Frazar drives par-4 to set up birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Harrison Frazar lands his 307-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
Harrison Frazar hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frazar finished his round tied for 149th at 6 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brandon Hagy, Doug Ghim, Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Na, and Jason Dufner are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Harrison Frazar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrison Frazar to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Frazar chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Frazar at 1 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Frazar had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Frazar to 1 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Frazar's tee shot went 126 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Frazar had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frazar to 1 over for the round.
