Harold Varner III rebounds from poor front in second round of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Harold Varner III hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Varner III finished his day tied for 18th at 8 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Harold Varner III got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harold Varner III to 1 over for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Varner III's tee shot went 190 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 10th, Varner III's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.
