Hank Lebioda shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Hank Lebioda hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 7th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Rodgers and Nick Taylor are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Lebioda's 83 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lebioda had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
Lebioda got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Lebioda hit his 259 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Lebioda's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 13th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Lebioda's 159 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
