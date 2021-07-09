-
Greg Chalmers delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the second at the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Greg Chalmers hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chalmers finished his round tied for 11th at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 11th, Greg Chalmers's 130 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Greg Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Chalmers chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Chalmers had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chalmers to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Chalmers's 189 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Chalmers had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chalmers to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Chalmers's 201 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 6 under for the round.
