-
-
George McNeill shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
George McNeill hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McNeill finished his day tied for 128th at 2 over Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, McNeill had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNeill to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, McNeill had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNeill to even for the round.
McNeill got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNeill to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, McNeill chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept McNeill at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, McNeill's 85 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNeill to even-par for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, McNeill had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNeill to 1 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, McNeill had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNeill to even for the round.
McNeill got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNeill to 1 over for the round.
-
-