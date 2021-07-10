-
-
Fabián Gómez shoots 5-over 65 in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
Fabián Gómez hit 8 of 15 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his day in 152nd at 1 over Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Gómez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gómez to even for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gómez to 4 over for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Gómez hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 3 over for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gómez to 4 over for the round.
-
-