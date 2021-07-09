  • Eric Cole putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 second round in the John Deere Classic

  • Prior to the 2021 John Deere Classic, Monday Qualifier Eric Cole talks about growing up with professional golfers as parents and how his upbringing affected his golf career. His father, Bobby Cole, won the 1977 Buick Open and his mother, Laura, was the 1973 LPGA Rookie of the Year.
    Eric Cole on being destined to play golf before John Deere

