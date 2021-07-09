-
Eric Cole putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 second round in the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Eric Cole on being destined to play golf before John Deere
Prior to the 2021 John Deere Classic, Monday Qualifier Eric Cole talks about growing up with professional golfers as parents and how his upbringing affected his golf career. His father, Bobby Cole, won the 1977 Buick Open and his mother, Laura, was the 1973 LPGA Rookie of the Year.
Eric Cole hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cole finished his day tied for 123rd at 1 over Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Eric Cole chipped his fifth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Eric Cole to 1 over for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Cole had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cole to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Cole had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cole to 1 over for the round.
Cole hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Cole to 1 over for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Cole's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Cole got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cole to 3 over for the round.
