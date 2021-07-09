-
Dylan Frittelli shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli's impressive second leads to birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Dylan Frittelli lands his 193-yard second shot 13 feet from the cup at the par-5 17th hole. He would two-putt for birdie.
Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 73rd at 3 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Frittelli's tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
After a 357 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Frittelli's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.
