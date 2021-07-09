  • Dylan Frittelli shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Dylan Frittelli lands his 193-yard second shot 13 feet from the cup at the par-5 17th hole. He would two-putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Dylan Frittelli's impressive second leads to birdie at John Deere

    In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Dylan Frittelli lands his 193-yard second shot 13 feet from the cup at the par-5 17th hole. He would two-putt for birdie.