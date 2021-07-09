-
-
Doug Ghim shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Doug Ghim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 6th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Hank Lebioda and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Ghim's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 10th, Ghim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Ghim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Ghim to 1 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Ghim chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Ghim's 153 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.
-
-