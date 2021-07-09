-
-
Dominic Bozzelli shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
Dominic Bozzelli hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Bozzelli finished his round tied for 110th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Rodgers and Nick Taylor are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Bozzelli had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Bozzelli hit his 222 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Bozzelli to 3 under for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Bozzelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bozzelli to 2 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Bozzelli hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 3 under for the round.
Bozzelli got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bozzelli to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Bozzelli's 101 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bozzelli had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Bozzelli to 2 under for the round.
-
-