Doc Redman finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Doc Redman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Redman chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Redman at even-par for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.
Redman stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 226-yard par-3 seventh. This moved Redman to even for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Redman's 185 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
