Denny McCarthy shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Denny McCarthy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 93rd at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 5th at 10 under.
On the par-5 10th, McCarthy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, McCarthy's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, McCarthy had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
