David Perkins shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, David Perkins hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Perkins finished his round tied for 133rd at 2 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Perkins's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Perkins chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perkins to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Perkins took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot onto the green and one putted for par. This left Perkins at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Perkins chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Perkins at 1 under for the round.
