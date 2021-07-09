-
-
David Lingmerth putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
David Lingmerth hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lingmerth finished his round tied for 112th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Chesson Hadley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Kevin Na and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, David Lingmerth had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved David Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to even for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Lingmerth's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.
At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt saving par. This put Lingmerth at 1 under for the round.
-
-