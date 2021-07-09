David Hearn hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hearn finished his round tied for 11th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Chesson Hadley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Kevin Na and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Hearn had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Hearn chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Hearn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hearn's 145 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Hearn hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Hearn had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 4 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 13th, Hearn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Hearn chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 4 under for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Hearn chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hearn to 6 under for the round.