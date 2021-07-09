  • Danny Lee shoots 2-under 38 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Danny Lee hits his 109-yard approach shot to 10 feet and converted the birdie putt on the par-5 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Danny Lee's solid approach shot leads to birdie at John Deere

    In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Danny Lee hits his 109-yard approach shot to 10 feet and converted the birdie putt on the par-5 10th hole.