Danny Lee shoots 2-under 38 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Danny Lee's solid approach shot leads to birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Danny Lee hits his 109-yard approach shot to 10 feet and converted the birdie putt on the par-5 10th hole.
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Danny Lee hit 5 of 9 fairways and 8 of 11 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day in 151st at 4 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Lee's 71 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Lee chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
