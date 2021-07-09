-
Daniel Berger shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Daniel Berger uses nice approach to set up birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Daniel Berger lands his 114-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Daniel Berger hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 30th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brandon Hagy, Hank Lebioda, Doug Ghim, Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Na, and Jason Dufner are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Berger got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Berger to 1 under for the round.
Berger hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Berger's 117 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
