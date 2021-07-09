-
D.J. Trahan shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
D.J. Trahan hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Trahan finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Trahan had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Trahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 3 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to 4 under for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 3 under for the round.
Trahan hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Trahan to 4 under for the round.
Trahan got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 3 under for the round.
