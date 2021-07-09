D.A. Points hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Points finished his day tied for 103rd at 1 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, D.A. Points reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved D.A. Points to 1 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Points had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Points's tee shot went 233 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Points reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.

Points got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to even-par for the round.

Points hit his tee at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Points had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Points to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Points had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Points to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 second, Points chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Points to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Points's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Points had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Points to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green seventh, Points suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Points chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Points at 1 under for the round.