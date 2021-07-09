In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Chris Baker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 59th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Baker's 121 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Baker's tee shot went 226 yards to the fringe and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Baker got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Baker to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 2 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Baker chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Baker's tee shot went 235 yards to the left rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Baker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Baker chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baker to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Baker had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.