Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Chez Reavie in the second round at the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Sebastián Muñoz, Chesson Hadley tied for the lead at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Sebastián Muñoz and Chesson Hadley both carded 8-under 63’s to tie for the lead after 18 holes at TPC Deere Run.
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Chez Reavie hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
On the par-4 11th, Chez Reavie's 151 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reavie had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.
