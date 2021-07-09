  • Chesson Hadley shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Chesson Hadley makes a 24-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Chesson Hadley rolls in 24-footer for birdie at John Deere

    In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Chesson Hadley makes a 24-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole.