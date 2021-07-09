-
Chesson Hadley shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chesson Hadley rolls in 24-footer for birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Chesson Hadley makes a 24-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole.
Chesson Hadley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 2nd at 11 under with Adam Schenk and Brandon Hagy; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; and Nick Taylor is in 5th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Hadley had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Hadley's 124 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
After a 345 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
