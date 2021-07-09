-
Chase Seiffert shoots 8-under 63 in round two of the John Deere Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
July 09, 2021
Highlights
Chase Seiffert chips in for birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Chase Seiffert chips in from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-3 3rd hole.
Chase Seiffert hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Seiffert had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, Seiffert missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Seiffert's 88 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 37-foot putt for eagle. This put Seiffert at 5 under for the round.
Seiffert missed the green on his first shot on the 186-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Seiffert to 6 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 7 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Seiffert had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 8 under for the round.
