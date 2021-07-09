-
Charles Howell III putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Charles Howell III hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Howell III finished his round tied for 40th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 5th at 10 under.
Charles Howell III tee shot went 226 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Charles Howell III to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Howell III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Howell III hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 17th, Howell III chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Howell III hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Howell III's 184 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.
