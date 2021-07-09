In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Chad Proehl hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Proehl finished his day in 150th at 11 over Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Proehl's tee shot went 234 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 174 yards to the native area, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for a double bogey. This moved Proehl to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Proehl hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th. This moved Proehl to 3 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Proehl chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Proehl to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Proehl got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Proehl to 4 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Proehl had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Proehl to 3 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Proehl's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Proehl got a double bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Proehl to 6 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Proehl's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Proehl had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Proehl to 8 over for the round.