-
-
Camilo Villegas shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
-
Highlights
Camilo Villegas' tight tee shot results in birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Camilo Villegas sends a 138-yard tee shot 5-feet from the cup on the par-3 16th hole. He would go on to make birdie.
Camilo Villegas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 24th at 7 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Villegas had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Villegas's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Villegas's tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
-
-