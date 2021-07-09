-
Cameron Percy putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Cameron Percy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Percy finished his round tied for 41st at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 13th, Cameron Percy's 83 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Percy had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.
