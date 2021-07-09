-
-
Cameron Champ shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
-
Highlights
Cameron Champ's nice wedge yields birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Cameron Champ hits a 139-yard approach 8-feet from the cup on the par-4 5th hole. He would go on to birdie the hole.
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Cameron Champ hit 15 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 18th at 8 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Champ hit his 157 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Champ's 138 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.
Champ got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 2 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.
-
-