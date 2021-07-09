  • Cameron Champ shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Cameron Champ hits a 139-yard approach 8-feet from the cup on the par-4 5th hole. He would go on to birdie the hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Champ's nice wedge yields birdie at John Deere

