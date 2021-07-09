-
Cam Davis shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Davis gets up-and-down for birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Cameron Davis chips a 49-foot shot within 4-feet of the cup on the par-4 14th hole. He finishes with a birdie.
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Cam Davis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Davis hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Davis's 106 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Davis had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Davis's 89 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Davis chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
