C.T. Pan shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
C.T. Pan sticks approach to set up birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, C.T. Pan lands his 166-yard approach 2 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 9th hole.
C.T. Pan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 50th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brandon Hagy, Doug Ghim, Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Na, and Jason Dufner are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Pan hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even for the round.
Pan tee shot went 238 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pan had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.
