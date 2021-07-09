  • C.T. Pan shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, C.T. Pan lands his 166-yard approach 2 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 9th hole.
