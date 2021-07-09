-
Byeong Hun An shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Byeong Hun An hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 110th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 5th at 10 under.
On the par-5 10th, An's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 13th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.
An got a double bogey on the 361-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving An to 3 over for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 over for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 first hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to even for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, An had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
An his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing An to even-par for the round.
