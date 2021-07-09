-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bronson Burgoon sinks an 18-foot birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Bronson Burgoon makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-5 10th hole.
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Bronson Burgoon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 73rd at 3 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 10th, Burgoon's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Burgoon's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
