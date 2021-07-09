-
Brice Garnett shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brice Garnett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 73rd at 3 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 291 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 15th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to even for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 first, Garnett chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Garnett had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Garnett's 138 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 3 under for the round.
