Brian Stuard putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
Brian Stuard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his round tied for 16th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Chesson Hadley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Hank Lebioda, Kevin Na, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Brian Stuard had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Stuard hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Stuard hit a tee shot 133 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Stuard's 120 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Stuard hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.
On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 4 under for the round.
