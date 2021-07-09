-
Brian Harman finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Harman gets up-and-down for birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Brian Harman sends an 81-foot chip within 4-feet of the hole on the par-5 17th hole. He would go on to make birdie.
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Brian Harman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 103rd at 1 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Harman hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Harman's 114 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Harman had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Harman's 103 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Harman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Harman to 1 over for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Harman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even for the round.
