  • Brian Harman finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Brian Harman sends an 81-foot chip within 4-feet of the hole on the par-5 17th hole. He would go on to make birdie.
    Brian Harman gets up-and-down for birdie at John Deere

