Brian Gay hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 53rd at 5 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Gay had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Gay chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Gay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gay to 4 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 3 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Gay hit an approach shot from 135 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 5 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Gay's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 3 under for the round.