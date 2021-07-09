-
Brandon Hagy delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the second at the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Brandon Hagy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hagy finished his round tied for 2nd at 11 under with Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; and Nick Taylor is in 5th at 10 under.
Brandon Hagy hit his drive 375 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hagy's 129 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.
Hagy hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hagy had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Hagy hit his 199 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Hagy to 7 under for the round.
