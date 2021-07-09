-
Bo Van Pelt shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Bo Van Pelt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 146th at 5 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Chesson Hadley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Hank Lebioda, Kevin Na, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a 314 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Van Pelt chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Van Pelt got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.
Van Pelt got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Van Pelt's tee shot went 223 yards to the left rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
