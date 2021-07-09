-
Bo Hoag shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Hoag hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 53rd at 5 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 312 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Hoag chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoag had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Hoag's 86 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Hoag hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.
At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Hoag reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoag at 4 under for the round.
