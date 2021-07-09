Bill Haas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Haas finished his round tied for 73rd at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Rodgers and Nick Taylor are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Bill Haas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bill Haas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Haas had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Haas's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 39 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Haas's 118 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Haas hit his 94 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Haas's tee shot went 227 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 4 under for the round.