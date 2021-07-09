-
Ben Taylor shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ben Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 73rd at 3 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Taylor had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Taylor hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
